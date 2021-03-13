Steven Floyd Rudolph, 53, a resident of Franklin, La., passed away peacefully on Monday March 8, 2021 at 4:42 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin, La.

No public services will be held.

Memories of Steven will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Summon Rudolph and Summer Rudolph both of Houston, TX, Marshayla Wesley of Baldwin, La. and Jaydrick De’Clouet of Patterson, La.; siblings, Belinda (Ronald) Joseph, Tammy Rudolph, Joycelyn (Dewayne) Williams, Franklin Rudolph and Cheryl Lewis all of Franklin, La., Karen Rudolph of Las Vegas, NV, Callie Rudolph and Patricia Rudolph both of Houston, TX, Alice Rudolph of Port Arthur, TX , Melissa Lovely of Lake Charles, La., Donovan (Jessica) Rudolph of Sacramento, CA and Jerome (Hope) Rudolph of Patterson, La.; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by parents, Leotha Mae Rudolph and Reed Rudolph Sr. and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

