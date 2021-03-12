Steven Floyd Rudolph, 53, a resident of Franklin, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

No public services will be held.

He is survived by four children, Summon Rudolph and Summer Rudolph both of Houston, Marshayla Wesley of Baldwin, and Jaydrick De’Clouet of Patterson; siblings, Belinda Joseph, Tammy Rudolph, Joycelyn Williams, Franklin Rudolph and Cheryl Lewis, all of Franklin, Karen Rudolph of Las Vegas, Callie Rudolph and Patricia Rudolph, both of Houston, Alice Rudolph of Port Arthur, Texas, Melissa Lovely of Lake Charles, Donovan Rudolph of Sacramento, California and Jerome Rudolph of Patterson; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by parents, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.