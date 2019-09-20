STEVEN DOUGLAS HEBERT SR.

Steven D. Hebert Sr., 66, a resident of Bayou Vista, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his father, Charles Hebert Sr. of Morgan City; two children, Steven Hebert II of Lafayette and Shelly Bougere of Bayou L’Ourse; four grandchildren; and six siblings, John Hebert Sr. of Magnolia, Texas, Janelle Yurosky and Charles Hebert Jr., both of Morgan City, Jean Hebert of Patterson, Carol Carroll of Youngsville and Jennifer Dreher of Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

His body was donated for the study of cancer. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.