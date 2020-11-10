STEVEN ALLEN CHAMPAGNE SR.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 3:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Steve Allen Champagne, Sr., 69, who passed away on November 7, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Reverend Chris Fuselier, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Youngsville, will conduct the funeral services.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 26 years, Curleen Young Champagne; his children, Steve Allen Champagne, Jr. and wife, Lisa, Tracy Paul Champagne and wife, Alaina, Brooke Lucero Benoit and husband, Jason, Lacie Lucero Dekerlegand and husband, Bo, Nicholas Paul Lucero and wife, Sharon, and Aaron Max Fetty and wife, Alysse; his 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Clonia Matte and husband, Farley, James Champagne and husband, Michael, Sandra Silvas and husband, David, Randy Champagne and wife, Renee, Scotty Champagne and wife, Jayne, and Christine Doucet and husband, David.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Susan Desormeaux Champagne; and his sister, Diana Faye Champagne.

A resident of Berwick, Louisiana for most of his life, Steve was loved and adored by all who knew him. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and especially loved his role as “Pop”. He loved and cherished his grandkids.

Steve worked as a welder for most of his career. He held a supervisor instructor position at Conrad Industries.

Steve enjoyed the simpler things in life. A definition of his perfect day would be spent with his friends and family, Cajun outdoor cooking, a cold drink in his hand, toothpick in his mouth, listening to Cajun music and his wife, Curleen by his side. He would have a smirk of approval, just letting everyone know, life is good. His life was a reflection of his values: family, hard work and dedication, honesty, and integrity. All who loved him will never forget his genuine heart, sincere compassion and gentle spirit.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Champagne family to the doctors and staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.

