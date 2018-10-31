June 17, 1961-October 28, 2018

Sterlene Isabelle Sauce, 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 28, 2018, surrounded by her husband, Shane, and their children in Dallas, Texas. She spent her life dedicated to serving Jesus and proclaiming his name around the world. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, missionary, worship leader, and educator.

She is survived by her husband Shane of 34 years; their three children, Heather, Nathan and Aaron; and her brothers, Orville, Loren, Darrell and Stephen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Isabelle Ankarlo, as well as her brother, George Ankarlo III.

The family would like to express thanks for the overwhelming love, support and words of encouragement offered during this difficult time.

Receiving of friends will be held on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Hargrave Funeral Home located at 1031 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, Louisiana, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Celebration of life will occur at Living Word Church at 109 Valhi Blvd., Houma, Louisiana, on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service held at the Morgan City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City.