Stephen Michael Schaub, 29, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. Stephen was born at Lakewood Hospital in Morgan City on February 8, 1991. He was a graduate of Patterson High School and Nicholls State University and resided in Berwick.

Stephen touched many lives as an English teacher and Football Coach at Assembly Christian, Patterson, and Westgate High schools. He was an active member of Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship where he sang in the choir. Stephen had a passion for football, baseball, reading, literature and helping others.

Stephen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Paul and Carol Schaub; his brother, Joshua Schaub; his grandparents, Carroll and Evelina Bertaut; aunts and uncles, Betty and Michael Schaub, Michael and Marla Bertaut, Donna and Patrick Bordelon, Ronald and Kathryn Bertaut, Chris Bertaut, Janice Schaub, Sharon Schaub and Mark Schaub; and numerous cousins.

A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held Tuesday, July 28th at Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship, 101 Tiffany Street, Patterson, Louisiana with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and service beginning at 1 p.m.

Due to health concerns and restrictions, masks will be required upon entering the church and appropriate social distancing is requested. The service will also be live-streamed on Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship’s Facebook page.