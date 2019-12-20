Article Image Alt Text

STEPHEN EDLYN GAUTHIER

Fri, 12/20/2019 - 2:25pm

Stephen Edlyn Gauthier, 77, a native of Hessmer, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Rogers Gauthier; a daughter, Noel Landen; two sons, Stephen Gauthier and Christopher Jude; two granddaughters; a great-granddaughter, three sisters, Anita Mayeaux, Katherine Arceneaux and Connie Ryland; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were Tuesday at David Funeral Home in Jeanerette, with a private inurnment following.
David’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019