Stephen Arceneaux, born in Morgan City on May 20, 1953, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, March 27, 2017, at the age of 63.

Stephen was a very family-oriented man, as he was a faithful husband and a loving father. He was a man of great integrity; a gentleman, honest, loving and friendly to all. Stephen was a Godly man who not only talked the talk but walked the walk. He was a true example of a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother and nephew. He was a true friend to those he called friend and will be missed by all.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Rose Arceneaux; two sons, Jason Arceneaux and John Arceneaux; a stepson, Robert Gussman Jr.; a stepdaughter, Leah Begley; one sister, Suzie Roussel; brothers, Chris, Frank, Kirby, Paul, Bob, Al and Michael Arceneaux; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two uncle, two aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Maria Arceneaux; maternal grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Russo; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Wilda Arceneaux.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all friends and family who have kept Stephen’s family in their thoughts and prayers. Thank you.

There will be no organized observation of Stephen’s life. In lieu of this, it is Stephen’s wish that you donate to a homeless shelter or to a food pantry.