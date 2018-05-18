Stella Mae Walker, a longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Heritage Manor Stratmore Nursing and Rehab Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Stella would have been 85 years old on May 29 of this year.

Stella leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters, Wanda McCollough and her husband, Jerry, of Shreveport, Louisiana, Ruby Pope of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Gail Buchanan of Bon Secour, Alabama; one sister, Betty Penry of Daphne, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She joined in heaven her husband, William Lester Walker; an infant son; her parents, Stella and Michael Buzbee; and seven brothers and sisters.

The family requests that a time of visitation be Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Morgan City. Following services, Stella will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to long caregiver, Beverly Simmons, and Heritage Manor Stratmore for their care of Stella during the past few years.