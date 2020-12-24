Stella Ann Ross Reaux, 74, a resident of Morgan City, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 2:08 AM at her residence.

Visitation will be observed Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium 728 Myrtle Street, Morgan City, LA 70380 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). A private service will be held. Bishop Herbert K. Andrews will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Funeral services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11:00 AM on Monday December 28, 2020.

Memories of Stella will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Caffery Reaux of Morgan City, LA; son, Bobby Jones of Morgan City, LA; daughter, Mrs. Travis (Tuwana) Ray of Patterson, LA; sons in love, Steve Reaux of Denver, CO and Brian Reaux of Lafayette, LA; sisters, Mrs. Johnny (Cynthia) Dardar of Lafayette, LA and Mrs. Clarence (Betty) Robinson of Morgan City, LA; brothers, Joseph (Gertie) Ross of Patterson, LA and Leroy Ross, Jr. of Alexandria, LA; sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, an adopted son, Aristead Joseph Sanders; grandchildren, ; grandson in love, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, one son, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home. please visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.