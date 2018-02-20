SR. MARY ANDRE' MOUTON

July 1, 1919- February 17, 2018

Sr. Mary André Mouton (Corinne and Aunt Cookie) was born July 1, 1919, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She died at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home on February 17, 2018, at 3 a.m.

Sr. Mary André was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph André Mouton and Marie Corinne Fortier Mouton and her stepmother, Jeanne Mouton; three brothers, Walter Robert, Ramon and J.A. Mouton; and two sisters, Amelia Clare Mouton and Marian Hulsey.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Inez Mouton, as well as by her beloved nieces and nephews, their families, and many friends who were faithful and devoted to her throughout her life.

She entered the Marianites of Holy Cross on September 15, 1935, and pronounced perpetual profession on August 11, 1940. She received her degree in education from Holy Angels Academy in New Orleans and a Masters in Library Science from Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, Texas. She was involved in elementary and high school Catholic education in New Orleans, Plaquemine, Eunice, Ville Platte, Lake Charles, Opelousas, Morgan City, Franklin, and Houma. In addition, she served on the library staff at Our Lady of Holy Cross College (AKA University of Holy Cross) in New Orleans. As an educator, she patiently and persistently offered enlightenment and encouragement to her students of all ages. Her last years were spent at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas where she continued to bring her prayerful presence to all who entered her life.

Small in stature, Sr. Mary André joyfully greeted people with a bow and the phrase: My spirit bows to your spirit. For her, this phrase was hopeful and heartfelt as she was acutely aware of the presence of God within herself and within each person she met. The words from the Gospel of Matthew (25:40) were distinctly engraved on her heart: “Amen I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brethren of mine, you did for me.” All through the seasons of her life, the summons of these words were evidenced as she nourished the physical and spiritual needs of those hungry and thirsty, as she welcomed the stranger, clothed the naked, tended the sick, and visited those in prison. In each varied circumstance, her authentic gospel response brought peace and healing. With joyful delight, Sr. Mary André now hears the words of Christ lovingly spoken to her: “Come you who are blessed by my Father. Inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me.” (Matthew 25:34-36)

As Sr. Mary André enters eternal life, this is the lesson she passes on to each of us. May we be more intentional in recognizing the spirit of God within ourselves and within each person we meet! May our response be just as generous as we too are summoned to tend to the needs of the least of the brethren — “My spirit bows to your spirit.”

To celebrate her life, a wake service will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. To honor the memory of Sr. Mary André, the Marianites of Holy Cross request that memorial donations be made to the Marianites of Holy Cross, Congregational Center, 21388 Smith Road, Covington, LA 70435.