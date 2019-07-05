SONJA LENITA O'PRIEN GARRETT

Fri, 07/05/2019 - 1:49pm

Sonja Lenita O’Prien Garrett, 56, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation was Friday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at New Zorah Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial followed in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Garrett of Morgan City; three children, LaSonja Prince and Geralyn Garrett, both of Morgan City, and Jeffrey Prince of Franklin; four grandchildren; two sisters, Dr. Regina Patterson and Natalie Johnson; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a stepson.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

