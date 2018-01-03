Sister Tiny Marie Thomas Vallian, 62, a native of Shady Side and resident of New Iberia, La. passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 7:10 a.m. at New Iberia Manor South.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the First Apostolic Church at 6017 E Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, La., from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Brother Micheal Pitre will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

Memories of “Sister Tiny” will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Alton Vallian Sr.; two sons, Alton Vallian, Jr. and Joel Vallian; five daughters, Mrs. Wilfred (Tashana) Jenkins, Danielle Vallian, Priscilla Vallian, Philadelphia Vallian all of New Iberia, La. and Fiesta Vallian of Fort Worth, TX. seven brothers, James Roy Thomas of Cheneyville, La.; Sid Thomas of Alexandria, La., Glenn Thomas of Houston, TX, Danny Thomas, Mark Thomas, Clifton Thomas, Clay Thomas, all of Franklin, La.; one sister, Mrs. Woodrow Richardson (Betty) Joseph of Franklin, La.; six sisters-in-law, two daughters-in-law, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tiny was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

