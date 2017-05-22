March 3, 1929 -May 16, 2017

Silas Peter “Blackie” Armond Sr., 88, a resident of Patterson, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Blackie was born March 3, 1929, in Houma, the son of George and Irene Malbrough Armond.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda Ratcliff Armond of Patterson; three daughters, Belinda Remedies of Ricohoc, Pauline Armond of Patterson, and Joy East and fiancé Ragon LeMaire of Kaplan; two sons, Alex Armond and wife Carolyn of Morgan City and George Armond and fiancé Nicole Robinson; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving is John Parker III of Centerville whom Mr. Blackie thought of as a son.

Blackie was preceded in death by his parents, George Armond and Irene Malbrough Armond; three children, Susan Irene Armond, Silas P. Armond Jr. and Samuel Armond; two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial service being held at 7 p.m. conducted by Monsignor J. Douglas Courville.