April 12, 1939 -January 31, 2018

Sidney Norbert Barras, 78, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Jan. 31, 2018, at West Jefferson Medical Center.

Sidney was born April 12, 1939, in St. Martinville, the son of Norbert Sidney Barras and Alice Darnel Barras.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by seven children, Kevin Mayon and wife Karen, Brian Mayon and companion Tessie Verrett, Susan Perez and wife Mary, Sidney Norbert Barras Jr., Liz Anthony and husband Ted, Keith Barras and wife Carol, and Karen Benoit and husband Dale; 15 grandchildren including, Courtney Percle, Craig Mayon, Ashley Cortez, Megan Mayon, Nicole Mayon, Lauren Walker, Brooke Dupuis and Sarah Dupuis; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Margaret Champagne and husband Allen, and Romana Bievenue and husband Elliot.

Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Alice Darnel Barras; and his wife, Kathryn Landry Mayon Barras.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with memorial visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following services, Sidney will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.