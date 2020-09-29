February 10, 1932 — September 27, 2020

Sidney J. “Junior” Solar Jr., 88, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Junior was born on February 10, 1932, in Morgan City, the son of Sidney J. Solar Sr. and Pearl Gusman Solar.

Junior was a hard worker who always worked to provide for his family. He was very much a people person who was always throwing parties for his family and friends. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed going out to the camp, where he would always find more work to do. He loved the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival and the front row seat he would get from his house every year. He would go across the street to the different food booths to sample all the food the fair had to offer.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Ruby Anslum Solar of Morgan City; one son, Charlie Solar Sr. and wife Helen of Morgan City; three grandchildren, Rachel Berry and husband Michael of Lafayette, Billie Jo Babin and husband Rodney of Houma, and Charlie Solar Jr. and wife Kindra of Morgan City; 16 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and his best puppy, Daisy.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Pearl Gusman Solar; and three sisters, Anna Mae Plessala, Earline Aucoin and Patsy Connor.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Charlie Solar Jr., Charlie Solar III, Joey Billiot, Stanley Gregorieff, Eddie Anslum and Jay Daigle. Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Plessala and Ed Leonard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Henry Sebastian celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass, Junior will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.