July 1, 1945-May 18, 2020

Shirline LaCoste Foust Amador, 74, a resident of Berwick, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Shirline was born July 01, 1945, in Berwick, the daughter of Jack LaCoste and Lillian Adams LaCoste.

Shirline was a simple woman, who had a big heart that would give to anyone in need. Her family said that they each have a piece of her, as she would give something of hers to anyone she loved. Shirline was a member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City, where she enjoyed praising God by worship music. She enjoyed staying home and watching her daily soap operas and game shows, Days of our Lives and Survivor being her favorite.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Charles “Charlie” Leo Amador Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirline was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lillian LaCoste; her first husband, Donald Lew Foust; seven brothers, Delma, Sterling, John, Kenneth, Clayton, Russell and Aubrey LaCoste; four sisters, Agnolia, Ara, Ella, and Eida LaCoste.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Morgan City Cemetery with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Due to recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation. The family wants to thank everyone for their understating during this difficult time.