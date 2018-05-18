SHIRLEY S. GRANT

Shirley Singleton Grant, 78, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Monday, May 7, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Frank Collins, Johnny Collins and Troy Collins, all of Houma; two daughters, Terry Simmons and Debbie Joshua, both of Houma; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerome Singleton of Houma; three sisters, Joyce Williams of Morgan City, and Ethel Stewart and Geraldine Jenkins, both of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a son, parents, three brothers, sisters, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.