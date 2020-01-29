Shirley Rose Henry Phillips, 84, a native and resident of the St. Joseph Community in Franklin, Louisiana, transitioned from earth to glory on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until services at 12 noon at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 878 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, LA 70538. Rev. Ronald C. Young will officiate. Burial immediately following at Irish Bend Benevolent Society Cemetery in the St. Joseph Community.

She was employed by St. Mary Hardware for many years as a clerk. The most rewarding part of her job was meeting people and providing her exemplary gift wrapping and customer service. People would travel from near and far just for her to wrap gifts with her signature wrapping and bow expertise. She retired when the store closed its doors.

God blessed Shirley with many earthly gifts and with those gifts she blessed others. Her hobbies included baking, decorating, gift wrapping, being the family accountant for family functions, gardening and photography. These gifts she received from the God she loved, praised, and trusted every day of her life. In recent years, she was referred to as “The Queen” because she always gave orders from her bed while she kept watch on the side door as family and friends stopped in to visit.

Shirley Rose is survived by her devoted sister and caregiver, Minnie E. Henry of Franklin, La., three devoted God-Children, Barbara (Bany) Sanders and Carla (Barry) Davis of Franklin, LA and William J. Lyons of Fayetteville, AR, and a devoted niece, Melinda D. (John) Lyons of Fayetteville, AR, and her devoted caregiver of many years, Mrs. Suzette Carey Welch and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents William “Jim” Henry and Leola Wilson Henry, two sisters, Betty Jane Henry and Noel Lee Henry Stewart; three brothers, Wilfred “Sonny” Henry, Sr., Clarence Ivory Henry, and Donald Burton Henry, one sister-in-law Elizabeth L. Henry and one brother-in-law, Rev. Clarence Stewart, Sr.