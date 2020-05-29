Article Image Alt Text

SHIRLEY MITCHELL DUKE

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 11:24am

Shirley Mitchell Duke, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at House of Prayer in Thibodaux. Burial will be in St. Peter Baptist Cemetery, Thibodaux.
She is survived by two daughters, Jewell Duke and Belisa Duke; two sons, Dwayne Duke Sr. and Dale Duke; a sister, Eva Spinks; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, a son, her parents and 16 siblings.
Landry’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

