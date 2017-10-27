Shirley Mae Smyles Parker, 85, a resident and native of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Terry L. Joseph Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Shirley will forever remain in the hearts of her two children, Cheryl Parker (Thurston Edward) Muskelly of Seattle, and Woodrow James Parker of Morgan City ; five grandchildren, Thurston Delane Muskelly II, Chelsea Marie Orlean Muskelly, both of Seattle, and Morgan Sade’ Parker, Aaliyah Jazzman Parker, and Naomi Denise Parker of Sacramento, California; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Fletcher Parker; her parents, Thomas Smyles and Orlean Gash Smyles Wesley; and a sister, Evelyn Smyles Billups.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Houma/Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

