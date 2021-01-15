11/13/29 - 1/10/2021

Shirley Mae Crappell Scadlock, 91 years of age, born November 13, 1929 on the “Medora” a

boat named after her mother on Bayou D’Large. She was a lifelong resident of Morgan City,

Louisiana. Passed away on January 10, 2021 @ 2:12 pm surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born during trapping season to Alexander C Crappell & Medora Lovell Crappell.

Being one of 11 children, she grew up with a wonderful background of large family whom loved

music. Shirley carried her love of family with her as a mother of 6 children & 1 step son, she

was a home maker whom loved cooking and doing for her family, an avid doll collector. If there

was a special occasion you were sure to watcher her doll collection grow.

Shirley loved music and as an adult learned to play the piano; she passed that love of music

down to her children, even teaching a grandchild to play the piano. She loved her karaoke with

her children Rose Fromenthal, Larry Fromenthal and Susan Starling. Shirley was an avid reader

of her bible and carried a deep faith in God.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her loving family, Brenda Vining of Kaplan, Mark

Fromenthal (wife Jeanette) Magnolia, Texas; Rose Fromenthal of Morgan City, LA; Larry

Fromenthal (wife Pamela) of Morgan City, La; Susan Starling (companion Rita Beaudreault) of

Morgan City, La; Kenneth Scadlock of Morgan City, La. Her grandchildren: Shelia Hudson,

Cynthia Soto, Euclide Legnon, Jr., Jeremy Fromenthal, Melissa Morrow, Aaron Ribardi, Derek

Ribardi, Dominic Ribardi III, Samantha Fromenthal, Christopher Starling, Denisica Starling,

Nathan Starling, Tobey Scadlock, Robert Scadlock., also numerous great grandchildren and

great-great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Alexander C Crappell & Medora Lovell Crappell,

also by her husband Edrick Scadlock. Also preceded in death by her 10 siblings: Preston

Crappell, William Crappell, Wilton Crappell, Vivian Young, Wilbert Crappell, Eula Champagne,

Bergen Crappell, Louise Aucoin, Lucille Dardar, Stella Roe, and step son Fredrick “Boogie”

Scadlock and a great grandson Joshua Dinger.

We wish to thank Susan Starling for being there and devoting her life to her mom as her home

caregiver, Rose Fromenthal for the days spent singing and making her mom laugh, Also

Pamela Fromenthal for her kindness in making sure everything was being taken care of &

support. Her children would like to thank Shirley for teaching them values and kindness.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions memorial to be celebrated privately and she will be laid to rest

with her husband Edrick J Scadlock at the Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.