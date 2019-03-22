Shirley Mae Bradford Pinn, 83, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Robert Cosey, Brenda Grogan, Lesley Pinn-Dequir, Lester Pinn and William Pinn Jr., all of Morgan City, and Jerry Pinn, Martha Pinn and Robert Forlk, all of Ohio; her siblings, Edward Thomas of Arlington, Texas, Leonard Escortt of Patterson, Calvin Valentine of Morgan City, Wilbert Valentine of Lafayette, Emmanuel Escortt of Baton Rouge and Vida Banks of Brookhaven, Mississippi; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and eight siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.