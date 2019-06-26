September 9, 1931 — June 23, 2019

Shirley Ann Fremin, a native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and a resident of Sealy, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019, at the age of 87.

Those left to cherish Shirley’s beautiful memory are her two children, Mark Fremin and his wife, Cindy and Winifred “Wendy” McCoy and her husband, Bob; her three sisters, Ann Hymel, Elsie Medine and Eunice Fairchild; her three adoring grandchildren, Jared, Samantha and Seth Fremin; three step grandchildren, Josh, Madison and Mallori McCoy; and three step great-grandchildren.

Shirley is joined in heaven by her loving husband of 53 years, Wilfred “Duck” Fremin; her son, Keith Fremin; five brothers, Percy, Fred, Ulysse “Boo,” TJ and Linus Sanchez; her sister, Ruby Holtrop; and her parents, Omer and Delia LeBlanc Sanchez.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home with Brother Tommy Fromenthal officiating. Following services, Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband Duck in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Services under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.