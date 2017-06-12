Sherry Ellen Mayon, 57, a native of Greenville, Tennessee, and a resident of Amelia, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Sherry was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a friend to all. She loved to cook for her family, spent time sewing and making snowballs. Sherry loved Redbirds and being on the party barge or just cruising around. She was a “Baseball Mom” and a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves. Sherry also had a love for “Cane’s” Sweet Tea!!

Sherry is survived by her love of 42 years, come September, her husband, Ray Mayon Sr.; her mother and stepfather, Iva and Dewey Griffey of North Carolina; three sons, Ray Mayon Jr. and fiancé Kaci Hebert of Bayou Blue, Randy Mayon of Gretna, and Jerry Mayon and companion Wendy Gros of Amelia; two daughters, Dana Greer and husband Josh of Raceland, and Danielle Falls and husband Heath of Amelia; grandchildren, Caleb, Benton, Bryce, Brantlee, Kohen, Austin, Avery, Caden, Madix, Addison and Leighla; two brothers, Mike Shelton and Larry Shelton, both of North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sherry was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Franklin.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 12, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 8 a.m. until service time at Hargrave Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home. Graveside services will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.