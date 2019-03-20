March 30, 1944- March 18, 2019

Sherril Philip Doega, 74, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Sherril was born on March 30, 1944 in Basile, the son of Philip and Ruby Lantz Doega.

Sherril was a very kind and generous man who loved being with his family. When he wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he enjoyed sailing and riding his motorcycle with his friends.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Boogie Doega of Bayou Vista; one son, Remy Doega and fiancé Tracy Imsdahl of Hopkins, Minnesota; his godchild, Rebecca Williams of Mobile, Alabama; one brother, Gerald Doega and wife Sharon of New Rhodes; one sister, Peggy Jennings and husband Don of Jacksonville, Oregon; and longtime close motorcycle friends, George Percle, Mike and Beverly Revels, and Bruce Bane. Sherril is also survived by numerous family members and friends and his puppy, Toi.

Sherril was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Ruby Lantz Doega.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.