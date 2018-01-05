Sherrena Dyer, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Beacon Light Baptist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Redmond Dyer of Gray; father, Bradford (Natalie) Dyer of Gray; brothers, Shaun Redmond of Morgan City and Shane Dyer of Gray; sisters, Brittany Golden of Gray and Bethany Dyer of Franklin; paternal grandfather, Walter Dyer of Gray; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.