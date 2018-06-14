SHELIA ROBERSON

Shelia Roberson, 60, a native and resident of Patterson, died Monday, June 11, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.
She is survived by two sisters, Faye Thomas of Morgan City and Connie Fleeks of Houston; two brothers, William Roberson of Houston and Hebert Charles Jr. of Dickinson, Texas; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by a daughter and her parents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

