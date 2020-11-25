Shelia “Mickey” Gray Monceaux, 70, of Belmont, NC, passed away on November 24, 2020 in Gastonia, NC. She was born on October 3, 1950 in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of the late Johnnie David Gray and Madeline Foster Gray.

Mickey loved children, even though she had none of her own, she was known to always be a kid at heart. She enjoyed helping others and would give you her last penny if you needed it. She was kindhearted and never met a stranger. Mickey had a love for animals and always had a canine companion by her side. She was well known in Morgan City, Louisiana, as she served as a bartender at the Holiday Inn for twenty-three years before spending twenty more years at Life Saving Equipment.

Mickey is survived by her sister, Glynda Clevenger of Belmont, NC; niece, Laura Briggs and husband Butch; great niece Sarah Briggs and husband Phillip; great-great nieces, Annabelle and Amelia Briggs (pictured above); and her canine companion, Heidi.

Services are being held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society, or an Animal Rescue Organization of your choice.

