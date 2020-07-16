Sheldrick Renald Andrews, 40, a native of Patterson and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be Friday, 6-8 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, with masks required and social distancing observed. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by a daughter, Sheldriana Clark of Berwick; father, Walter (Debbie) Skipper of Patterson; grandmother, Helen Miller of Inglewood, California; grandfather, Johnny Andrews Sr. of New Orleans; six brothers, Gerald Andrews, Jeremy Andrews and Wilber Poole, all of Morgan City, Terrell Carmouche of Suffolk, Virginia, Isaiah Skipper of Patterson, and Preston Toussaint of St. Martinville; a sister, LaQuana Solano of Leesville; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.