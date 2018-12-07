SHAREVA PRINCE

Fri, 12/07/2018 - 10:30am

Shareva Prince, 33, a native of Patterson and resident of New Iberia, died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at Lafayette General Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.
She is survived by her mother, Clementina Prince of New Iberia; her father, Joseph (Cora) Allen of Patterson; a sister, Shayla Prince of New Iberia; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by a son, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

