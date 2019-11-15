Shane Paul Scully, age 31, of Morgan City, earned his angel wings on Monday, November 11, 2019. Although sudden, the loss of Shane will never leave our hearts.

Shane is survived by his parents, Bryan Paul and Lisa Ann Scully Sr.; two kids, Cory Thomas Scully and Chrislynn Ann Scully; his fiancé, Jasmine Guidry; his life brother, Nicholas Wiggins; one half-brother, Bryan Scully Jr. and his wife, Mickki; one niece, Ava Scully; his godchildren, Jeremy Voisin Jr., and Isabella and Christian Wiggins; his godparents, Jennifer Daigle and Howard Scully; and his uncle, Andri Giroir.

Shane is welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his maternal grandmother, Dolores Guillory; a paternal grandfather, Lennis Scully Sr. and paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Scully; his uncle, Chris Scully; and his childhood friends, Thomas Rivet IV, Cory James Percle and Skyler Delaune.

A memorial visitation will be held for Shane on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with memorial services taking place at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hargrave Funeral Home.