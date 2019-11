Shane Joseph Doucet, 47, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Ian Doucet; and three daughters, McKenna Doucet, EllaDoucet and Maya Doucet.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.