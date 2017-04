Shamira Jackson, 39, a native and resident of Houma, died Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by a daughter, Chelsey Jackson of Houma; a granddaughter; parents, Elaine Jackson and Wilbert Jones (Angela) of Houma; brothers, Michael Jackson, Wilbert Jones, Wilshawn Jones and Devin Jones, all of Houma, and Dominick Harper and Henry Harper, both of Morgan City; and sisters, Stacey Jackson, Tamira Jackson, Kiara Jones, Robin Pitman and Rashawn Robinson, all of Houma.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.