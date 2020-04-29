April 7, 1996 – April 9, 2020

Sergeant Justin Michael Lile passed away at the age of 24 in Guam near Anderson Air Force Base where he was assigned to Echo Battery, 3rd Air Defense Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade as a Signal Support Systems Specialist.

Born in New Iberia on April 7, 1996 and raised in Franklin, Justin enlisted in the United States Army on August 25th 2014. Following basic training he served two deployments, first in Kuwait and then in Iraq, both times in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He then returned stateside and was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky where he attended Air Assault School and received his Air Assault Wings. SGT Lile then re-enlisted and was stationed at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam. He is remembered by many he served with as being a good Soldier, a true brother, supportive, always positive, hilarious, and an honor to have served with. SGT Lile was a proud, humble and decorated Soldier. SGT Lile’s awards are as follows: Army Commendation Medal, 3 Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Developmental Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Air Assault Wings.

Though being a Soldier was Justin’s calling in life, he was also a loving and compassionate son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He was always the first to offer assistance and would be by your side to the end. His comical nature and antics would bring you to sidesplitting laughter and tears in an instant. He had a smile that could brighten the darkest of times and a personality that could bring joy to the most downcast person. A man of character, loyalty, and honor, Justin was truly the type of person this world needs more of. Saint Thomas Aquinas Doctor of the Church stated, “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” This was Justin. He will be missed, no doubt, but all the more remembered with a smile.

Growing up, Justin had no fear and always lived life to the fullest. If you couldn’t find Justin at home, you could find him on the Bayou. He was a true Louisiana Sportsman.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his parents, Gwen Molaison Mayeux and her husband Brent P. Mayeux, and Robert E. Lile and his wife LeeAnn M. Lile; his brothers, Landen A. Lile and Brennen J. Lile; maternal grandmother, Ruby S. Molaison; aunts and uncles, Tony Molaison (Say-Bruh) and his wife Stacie, Kenny Molaison, Alicia Lile, Tara Lile, and Haley Burley and her husband Keith; as well as numerous cousins, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Anthony Adam Molaison Sr.; and his paternal Grandparents, Ernest Lile Jr. and Donna D. Lile.

Due to the current health concerns and mandated restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation and funeral services for Justin will be held privately with the family. He will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Father Joel Faulk will conduct the services.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, love, prayers, and support for the family as well as cherished memories of Justin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426, in conjunction with the steadfast support of the Fort Polk Casualty Assistance Center.

(Paid Notice)