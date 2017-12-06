August 26, 1935 -December 4, 2017

Sentive Joseph Landry Jr., best known as “S.J.,” passed after a brief but hard-fought illness on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the age of 82.

S.J. was a loving husband, father and grandfather dedicated to his family. He was friend to all, generous, honest, and known for helping others. He was a hard and dedicated worker who worked tirelessly for things that he believed in. He was a student of Dale Carnegie and practiced it throughout his life — he never forgot a name and believed that “the best way to win an argument is to avoid it.”

S.J. leaves in memory his wife of 59 years, Anna Marie Garber Landry; daughter, Angel Landry and her children, Anna St. Blanc (husband Blaise) and Emily Broussard, and their father, Tom Broussard; son, Kevin Landry and his wife, Kelly, and their children, Nicholas (wife Ashley), Christopher, and Patrick Landry; son, Dave Landry and his wife, Marcy, and their children, Suzie Russo and Isabelle Landry; his sister, Geraldine Barbier; and great-granddaughter, Caroline St. Blanc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sentive Joseph Landry Sr. and Florence Naquin Landry; and his brother-in-law, Whitney Barbier.

The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, from 10 a.m. until time of services at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick with S.J. being laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in S.J.’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the charity of your choice.