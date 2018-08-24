Sean Finister, 30, a native of Franklin and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Berwick.

Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Miracle Revival Church in Bayou Vista. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Tonisha Knight-Finister; his children, A’mya Finister, A’nya Finister and A’yden Finister, all of Bronx, New York; his parents, John Finister IV of San Jose, California, Lucille Council of Aberdeen, Maryland, and Dr. Sheron Steward of Garden City; two brothers, John Finister V of Garden City and Christopher Wallace of Abbeville; sisters, Leilani Finister of Los Angeles, Felicia Finister of Lafayette, Brooklyn Richard of Baldwin, and Tyesha Council and Natassia Cain, both of Aberdeen, Maryland; his grandfather, John Finister III of San Jose, California; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.