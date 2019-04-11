Sean Carter, 52, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 at Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship in Patterson. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his fiancé; five sisters, Audrey Williams, Pamela Morrison and Nicole Carter, all of Morgan City, Marion Carter of South Carolina and Regina Holder of Patterson; six brothers, Jimmy Carter of Baton Rouge, Joe Bogen of New Orleans, Donald Bogen of Thibodaux, Gregory Carter of Morgan City, Don Carter of Patterson and Earnest Carter of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.