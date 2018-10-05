SCOTT ANTHONY RHODES

Fri, 10/05/2018 - 11:11am

October 24, 1954-October 4, 2018
Scott Anthony Rhodes, 63, a resident of Patterson, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Scott was born October 24, 1954, in Morgan City, the son of Pierre Anatole Rhodes and Evelyn Tabor Rhodes.
Scott will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kristen Holmes and husband Richard of Tylertown Mississippi; two brothers, Rodney Rhodes of Tylertown, Mississippi and Brad Rhodes of Franklin; one sister, Karen Fabre and companion Alan Pearson of Patterson; and one grandson, Nathan Holmes.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Pierre Rhodes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. After mass, Scott will be laid to rest in Morgan City Mausoleum.

