Sara Leburna Marino Mahfouz, 86, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, peacefully, sur-rounded by her family.

She will be deeply missed by three sons, Joseph L. Mahfouz and wife Melinda, Chris A. Mahfouz and wife Susan, and Paul M. Mahfouz and wife April; six grandchildren, Timothy Mahfouz, Rebecca Philbrook and husband Thomas, Reid Stewart and husband Zachary, Colby Mahfouz and wife Tiffany, Zachary Mahfouz, and Jake Mahfouz; and one great-grandchild, Abigail Philbrook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Mahfouz; her parents, Luke Marino and Katy G. Marsden; one sister, Linda Divetro; and one brother, Michael Marino.

Sara enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was exceptional at giving speeches at any family gathering. These speeches will forever live in the hearts of her family. Sara never met a stranger and would wave or say hello to everyone she came into contact with. She was a champion at giving compliments; if you spent any time with her, you received one. She either loved your hair, your shoes, or just told you, you were pretty. Sara was a kind soul and will be greatly missed by anyone who knew her.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Masks will be required upon entering Sacred Heart Church. Sara will be en-tombed in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Mahfouz, Colby Mahfouz, Zach Mahfouz, Jake Mahfouz, Thomas Philbrook and Zachary Stewart.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mahfouz family to Dr. William Cefalu and his staff, as well as the nurses of Heart of Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and care given to Sara and her family during their time of need.