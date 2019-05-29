Sanford Dale Rosson, 76, born in Morgan City, Louisiana, longtime resident of Atlanta and Athens, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sam was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a warm and welcoming person with a great sense of humor, a talented craftsman, and a Navy veteran. He loved life and appreciated its many simple gifts. His family is heartbroken and feels the intensity of his loss.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna Brizzard Rosson; daughters, Saige and Hollis; granddaughter, Abra; and brother, David Rosson.

He was preceded in death by his son, Colby; and his parents, Dorothy Stansbury Rosson and Sanford Guest Rosson.

A memorial ceremony is planned at his home in Athens on June 2nd for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favored charity in his memory.