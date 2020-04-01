November 1, 1951 - March 29, 2020

Sandy Marie LeBlanc Naquin, a resident of Baton Rouge for the past 15 years, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at the age of 68 on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Sandy was born in Franklin on November 1, 1951 and was the first of eight children born to Sterling and Rita LeBlanc. She was a loving daughter, sister, and mother. Sandy was also the mother of a special needs child and was very active with the Special Olympics as a bowling and bocce ball coach. She will truly be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her three children, Shane Michael Theriot, Shanell Lee Theriot, and Keith Joseph Theriot Jr.; her siblings, Theresa L. Businelle and her husband Rodney, Fran L. Gaudet, and Gary LeBlanc; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Joseph LeBlanc and Rita L. LeBlanc; three sisters, Patti LeBlanc, Faye LeBlanc, and Joanna L. Hebert; her brother, Thomas Paul “Tommy” LeBlanc; and a niece, Shira Businelle.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation and funeral services for Sandy will be held privately with the family.

