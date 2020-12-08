Article Image Alt Text

SANDY J. PERCLE

Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:01am

Sandy J. Percle, 63, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
He is survived by two children, Nick Percle and Courtney Sullivan; a brother, Charles Percle; four sisters, Mona Richard, Sheila Alleman, Karen Cook and Catherine Griffin; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until services at 3 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020