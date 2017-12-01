Sandra S. Batiste

Sandra Skipper Batiste, 65, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Lee Chapel AME Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by four sons, Damon Skipper and Kevin Batiste, both of Morgan City, Troy Batiste of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Toby Batiste of Ville Platte; three daughters, Tiffany Lockette of Jeanerette, Casey Denham of Lafayette and Kendra Cook of Tyler, Texas; four brothers, Samuel Skipper Jr. of Houma, Raymond Skipper of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Joseph Skipper and Walter Skipper, both of Patterson; six sisters, Odessa Frank and Elnora Reyes, both of Morgan City, Leona Dixon of LaPlace, and Windey Skipper, Antionette Schmidt and Wyiona Burrell, all of Norfolk, Virginia; 25 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers and a granddaughter.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.