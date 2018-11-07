SANDRA REED

Wed, 11/07/2018 - 1:19pm

Sandra Reed, 72, a native of Muskegon, Michigan and resident of Berwick, died November 3, 2018.
She is survived by her husband, William Reed; a son, William Reed; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Thomas Bennett, Arlene Provencher, William Bennett and Judy Hadix; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

