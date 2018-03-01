7/12/1960-2/26/2018

Sandra Marie Aucoin Benoit, a native of Stephensville, residing in Bayou Vista, was called to her Heavenly home at the age of 57 on February 26, 2018, while surrounded by her loving family.

A devoted Christian and faithful parishioner of Crossway Ministries in Patterson, Sandra took great pride in her unshakable faith. She led by example, showing others how to serve God. She was one to always see the good out of every situation. She was known for her ability to make every stranger a friend. Armed with her welcoming spirit, everywhere she went she made sure to speak to every person who crossed her path. To Sandra, it didn’t matter if she knew you, she would still stop to talk. She created new friendships as she did so. Sandra was one of those few individuals who made a career out of what she loved ... cooking. She was amazing at her profession and she lovingly shared her skill with her family and friends. Alongside her love for cooking, Sandra also enjoyed past times like being among nature, especially being out on the water or fishing. She loved to take care of her yard and tend to the flowers in her garden. She had made plans to take up knitting and her family knows that should Sandra have been given more time among this earth, she’d have soon learned and mastered even more hobbies. Sandra was known for her work ethic. She was a hard worker, sometimes wearing herself out and though she held many loves and interests in her life, her children, grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews (who she was like a second mom to) were always her pride and joy.

Those left to cherish Sandra’s memory are her three loving children, Kenneth Benoit and his fiancé, Bethany Tatum, Nicole Renee Benoit, and Celeste Benoit Portier; seven adoring grandchildren, Kinlee and Kylee Benoit, Blayes, Luke and William (WeeWee) Gros, and Zoë and Parker Portier; her parents, Enola and William Aucoin Sr.; brother, William (Nitty) Aucoin Sr. and his wife, Nancy; three sisters, Deborah Rodriguez and her husband, Tommy, Ellen Aucoin, and Angela Aucoin Tullier and her husband, James; her godchildren, Jamie Hotard, Shannon Aucoin Slayton, Brett Landry and Rachel Taylor; nieces and nephews, Shelley Aucoin, Ryan Rodriguez, Byron Rodriguez, Nicolas Landry, Alec Landry, Amanda, Lacey and Casey Gros; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; and the father of her children, Kenny J. Benoit.

Sandra joins in heaven her maternal and paternal grandparents, Luke and Louise Duval and Felix and Emma Aucoin; and a nephew, Drew William Landry.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Friday, March 2, 2018, at 10 a.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Sandra will be laid to rest following services in the Morgan City Mausoleum.