Funeral services will be held on Saturday at a 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary, Mother of the Church, Catholic Church for Sandra Fromenthal Cox, 78, who died on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family.

Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lafayette.

Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will be Susan Fromenthal and Susan Woolen. The Giftbearers will be her grandchildren, Mina Rose Tompkins, Marcelle Elise Boutin and James Patrick Vernon. The Eulogist will be Sherwood Cox and the Eucharistic Minister will be Theresa Fraser. Musical selections will be "On Eagles' Wings", "Psalm 23", "Ave Maria", "The Lord's Prayer" and "Be Not Afraid" sung by Karen Broussard and accompanied on the organ by Deborah Duhon and violin by Tommy Benoit.

Survivors include three daughters, Kim Tompkins of Austin, TX., Amy Tompkins and Catherine Tompkins, both of Lafayette; ; one step-son, Sherwood Cox and his wife, Lynn, of Birmingham, AL; one step-daughter, Stephanie C. Gagnard and her husband, Ryan of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Mina Rose Tompkins, Marcelle Elise Boutin and James Patrick Vernon; four step-grandchildren, Lee Robert Cox, Allison Cox, Edward Cox and Andrew Gagnard; numerous step great grandchildren; and three brothers, Logan Fromenthal and his wife, Susan, Rodney Fromenthal and his wife, Marie and Dale Fromenthal, all of Morgan City, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leebob Cox; her parents, Logan Fromenthal Sr. and Irene Templet Fromenthal; and one sister, Gwen Fromenthal.

A native of Morgan City, LA and a resident of Lafayette for most of her life, Sandra was a Registered Nurse by career for forty-two years most recently at Lafayette General Medical Center. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1965 from Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, LA.

Sandra enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends, gardening and literally taking care of everybody. She loved entertaining and was the exceptional hostess. She will be greatly missed, not only by family and friends, but by all of those whose lives she has touched throughout the years.

As a member of St. Mary's, she volunteered in various capacities. Her favorite charities were Easter Seals and Special Olympics.

Pallbearers will be Sherwood Cox, Ryan Gagnard, Andrew Gagnard, Mark Vernon, Mark Vernon, II and Lawrence Svendson.

Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers, Logan Fromenthal, Rodney Fromenthal, Dale Fromenthal and Sonny LeBlanc.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on will continue on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

A Rosary will be prayed by Rev. F. Hampton Davis on Friday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Sandra's name to Easter Seals Louisiana, 935 Gravier Street, Suite 720 New Orleans, LA 70112.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Cox family to the nurses, staff and doctors of NSI Hopsice for their kindness, compassion and wonderful care given to Ms. Cox and her family during their time of need.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311