June 29, 1953 — November 23, 2017

Sandra Ann Pennison Dupuis, 64, a resident of Berwick, passed away Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at her home.

Sandra was born June 29, 1953, in Morgan City, the daughter of Wilbert Pennison and Eula Mae Estave Pennison.

Sandra loved to be outside enjoying the sunshine tending to her garden or decorating her home and yard with Christmas lights. She was a multiple award winner in the town of Berwick for her Christmas light display. She loved her children and her grandchildren and they were her everything. She was a very selfless person, always putting others before herself.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Donald Dupuis of Berwick; four children, Travis Dupuis and wife Terri of Morgan City, and Tina Leonard and husband Shane, and Trish Dupuis and Tabitha Dupuis, all of Berwick; five grandchildren, Hailey Leonard, Shalyn Leonard, Brett Dupuis, Abbie Dupuis and Eli Dupuis; one sister, Brenda DuBois and husband Jean of Bayou L’Ourse; and two nephews, Jeremy DuBois and Lance DuBois.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Eula Mae Estave Pennison; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sidney and Virginia Burkhalter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Cornerstone Ministries with Rev. Tommy Fromenthal officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Cornerstone Ministries with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Following the services, Sandra will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.