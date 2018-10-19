Samuel Williams, 36, a resident of Westwego, died Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna P. Williams of Westwego; a daughter, Samiah Williams of Westwego; a stepson, Jalen Phoenix of Westwego; his mother, Cynthia Williams Bates of Westwego; his father, Samuel Cross of Patterson; a brother, Dwight Williams of Westwego; a sister, Moesha White of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.