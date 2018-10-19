SAMUEL WILLIAMS

Fri, 10/19/2018 - 10:40am

Samuel Williams, 36, a resident of Westwego, died Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna P. Williams of Westwego; a daughter, Samiah Williams of Westwego; a stepson, Jalen Phoenix of Westwego; his mother, Cynthia Williams Bates of Westwego; his father, Samuel Cross of Patterson; a brother, Dwight Williams of Westwego; a sister, Moesha White of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018