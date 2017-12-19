February 25, 1943- November 4, 2017

Samuel Lee Pratka, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Youngsville, Louisiana, on Nov. 4, 2017, with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Bay City, Texas.

He is survived by his daughters, Joy Ann Pratka Reese of Pearland, Texas, Lee Ann Pratka Voorhies and her husband Regan of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Vanessa D’Anna Pratka of Youngsville; one grandchild, Beau Reese of Pearland, Texas; and one sister, Janet Anne Pratka Robinson of Patterson, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Louis and Bessie Vandegrift Pratka; and two brothers, Victor Raymond Pratka and Ben Al Pratka.

Sam was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Morgan City, Louisiana, and a veteran of the U.S. Army, who rendered him a military funeral with full honors.

After his service in the Army, he had a long career as a directional driller in the oil and gas industry.

A Christian service was held Dec. 2, 2017, which was officiated by Father Francis Fontenot at the Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory in Broussard, Louisiana.

The family would like to thank the employees of Hospice of Acadiana who took excellent care of Sam, and the U.S. Army for honoring him with their presence and an inspiring program.

Any condolences may be sent care of Julie Orlando@cox.net.